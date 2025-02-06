15-year-old boy found dead in New Rochelle, persons of interest identified

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A family is desperate for answers after a teenager was found dead in Westchester County.

Police say 15-year-old Jonson Temaj was found unresponsive on Charles Street and Washington Avenue in New Rochelle just after 6 a.m. Thursday. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if foul play is involved, but police say they have identified several persons of interest. They are asking anyone who may have any information about Jonson's death to give them a call.

Jonson Temaj remembered as "a good boy" with big dreams

Jonson arrived in the United States from Guatemala two years ago and was living with his uncle, Mynor Temaj, while the rest of his family remained in Guatemala.

Temaj said he was at work when his nephew died and had assumed Jonson was at school.

"I tried to call him, and then he doesn't pick up the phone. And I tried to call other friends and I ask if it is true, and they said yes," Temaj said.

The teen's uncle is now desperate for answers.

"It is sad," he said. "He's a good boy, you know."

Temaj said his nephew had big hopes for his future in the U.S.

"One of his dreams was to open his own business," he said.

Jonson was a proud graduate of Albert Leonard Middle School and was attending New Rochelle High School. The school district released a statement saying in part, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all who are grieving this young man lost far too soon."

The high school is offering support teams to those who need it.