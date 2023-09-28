Watch CBS News
New public plaza, Gansevoort Landing, opens in Meatpacking District

NEW YORK -- A new public plaza was unveiled Thursday in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. 

The Meatpacking District Management Association joined elected officials and community partners for the official debut of Gansevoort Landing. 

"This area used to be the back of the Manhattan Refrigerator Company... It was an odd remnant, as well, from the elevated West Side Highway, and now for the past 30 years or so, it's just been space," Meatpacking District Management Association Executive Director Jeffrey Lefrancois said. "But as we can see, when people come together, great changes can come about."

Gansevoort Landing will provide a new crossing point between the Meatpacking District and Hudson River Park's soon-to-be-open Gansevoort Peninsula. 

