New Port Authority Bus Terminal construction begins. Here's what to expect over the next several years.

Ground broken on construction of first phase of new Port Authority Bus Terminal

Construction on the first phase of the new Port Authority Bus Terminal broke ground on Thursday. The multi-billion-dollar project is expected to completely overhaul the old terminal while revamping the area.

The plan has drawn mixed reactions from commuters and residents.

"Today, the future has arrived"

Shovels in the ground marked a new era in bus transportation. New York and New Jersey elected leaders were on hand for what will eventually be the new Midtown bus terminal. It will replace the current bus terminal built 75 years ago, transforming it from an eyesore to eye-popping.

"You've deserved this one for a long time and today, the future has arrived. Congratulations, everyone," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"This new facility will also offer you a far more pleasant and enjoyable experience," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Details on the new Port Authority Bus Terminal

The 2.1 million square-foot facility will replace the Truman era terminal with a modern, efficient, and sustainable one. Work on the projected $10 billion project will be done in phases, with Phase 1 concentrating on building the Dyer Avenue deck-overs, something the Port Authority says will provide space for buses while the rest of the terminal is rebuilt.

Once completed, capacity will increase from 600 buses per hour to more than 1,000. In addition, the new terminal will be able to handle NJ Transit's new electric bus fleet.

The project is expected to be completed around 2032.

"It's probably going to be hugely inconvenient"

The current facility is in a state of disrepair. Commuters described it as unwelcoming, outdated, and frustrating to navigate.

"Confusion at its finest. Even for me, I get lost sometimes and I'm like, wait, where am I going?" Mella Brown said.

"There's a lot of homeless people here. The bathrooms are nasty sometimes," Kelvin Pena added.

The redevelopment project is also sparking a bit of unease for some nearby residents, who fear what the massive construction site will do to an already bustling part of Midtown.

"It's probably going to be hugely inconvenient. A lot of things in New York get torn down to the ground," Hell's Kitchen resident Bill McGowan said.