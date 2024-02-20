Public gets first chance to sound off on Port Authority Bus Terminal replacement

Public hearings to get started on replacing Port Authority Bus Terminal

Public hearings to get started on replacing Port Authority Bus Terminal

Public hearings to get started on replacing Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK - The public is getting to weigh in Tuesday on the plan to replace the worn down Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The project is expected to cost $10 billion.

Hearings are taking place Tuesday morning.

A rendering of the proposed renovation of the Port Authority Bus Terminal. PANYNJ

From 8:30-10:30 a.m. the public has the chance to look over the massive renovation project and see what it will look like once complete.

The new Midtown bus terminal is expected to replace the existing 73-year-old, rundown facility.

The new proposed bus terminal will feature brighter lighting, high ceilings, modern space, and direct access to other public transit modes.

A rendering of the renovated Port Authority Bus Terminal. PANYNJ

The plan also includes a proposal to permanently close 41st Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenue.

The transit agency said construction on all of this could begin by the end of this year, once the public input process is finished and the Federal Transit Administration signs off on the plan. Officials said they hop the FTA does so by the summer.

The new facility will also have ramps leading directly in and out of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The project is expected to be completed in 2032.

A 45-day public comment period is taking place now, and will wrap up in mid-March.

The Port Authority said the public can submit comments online or in-person at its public hearings. Tuesday's hearing is the only planned in-person chance for the public comments, but additional virtual sessions will be held

2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21



6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21



6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22



Registering in advance is recommended for the virtual sessions.