New photos released in Central Park antisemitic attack

NEW YORK - Police have released new photos of the suspect behind what police believe was a hate crime in Central Park.

Investigators say the attacked happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Terrace and East Drive.

NYPD

The suspect allegedly knocked a 63-year-old victim to the ground, causing the man to break his hand and chip a tooth.

Police say the attacker made antisemitic remarks.

The suspect took off with a bike and trailer, which had a sign reading "hungry disabled."

NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.