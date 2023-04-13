Watch CBS News
New Jersey Forest Fire Service says Manchester wildfire "100 percent" contained

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

West Milford wildfire spreads to 140 acres
West Milford wildfire spreads to 140 acres 01:57

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- As fire crews continue battling a wildfire in West Milford, New Jersey, the state forest fire service said Thursday another wildfire in Manchester Township is "100 percent" contained. 

The fire, which started Tuesday, reached over 3,800 acres in size and was 75 percent contained Wednesday evening. Hundreds were forced to evacuate, but they have been allowed to return. 

The West Milford fire has been burning since Wednesday evening and reached 140 acres in size, according to the fire service. 

Officials are expected to give an update on their progress Thursday after saying the wildfire was "zero percent" contained that evening.

CBS News New York will livestream the update, which is expected to start at 11 a.m. Watch it in the player above. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 10:56 AM

