Wildfire in West Milford knocks out power to residents, shuts down traffic on Route 23

NEW YORK -- Crews spent hours battling a large wildfire in West Milford on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to a fire in a wooded area off Route 23 and Spring Lake Road near the Charlottesburg Reservoir around 3 p.m.

Officials said around 7:15 p.m. that the fire had reached 140 acres in size and was 0% contained.

Northbound Route 23 is closed between Germantown Road and Union Valley Road. Echo Lake Road is closed between Route 23 and Macopin Road.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says local volunteer fire departments are providing protection for 10 structures.

At one point, over 1,000 JCP&L customers were without power as a result of the fire.

Dry conditions and wind made it difficult for crews to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.