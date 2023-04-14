Watch CBS News

Officials: West Milford wildfire is 65% contained

In Passaic County, firefighters continue to make progress in a fire that's been burning since Wednesday. Sixty-five percent of it has been contained, and a total of 972 acres have burned. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports.
