New Jersey suing ICE to block Roxbury detention center, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says

New Jersey is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to block the Trump administration's plan to convert a vacant warehouse in Roxbury into a detention center.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill and State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport on Friday announced the lawsuit accusing ICE of ignoring the concerns of the town's residents, including fierce opposition from the mayor, after it bought the vacant warehouse on Route 46, near the Highway 46 interchange with I-80.

"The safety and well-being of New Jerseyans will always be my top priority, and the Trump Administration's plans for a detention facility in Roxbury will not make our residents safer. Instead, this facility will overburden local services and infrastructure," Sherrill said in a statement.

"Federal laws require—and our State and towns deserve—that DHS and ICE consult with the State and the Township on major projects in their backyard. Instead, DHS and ICE are ramming through a secretive purchase and rushed renovation," Davenport said.

The mayor of Roxbury Township, New Jersey, announced on Feb. 20, 2026, that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had closed on a warehouse in the town. No ICE Northern Jersey Alliance

The lawsuit includes complaints alleging the facility would cause financial strain, endanger New Jersey's water supply, and overwhelm the town's sewer system with "more than 15 times the current approved limit" of wastewater, in order to accommodate up to 1,500 detainees and 1,000 workers.

It also alleges the warehouse currently consists of "a single large room with concrete floors and only four toilets," the state said.

"These types of facilities also have a long track record of abuse, mistreatment, and unsafe conditions. This is not a partisan issue – Republican leaders in the community are similarly against this facility. That is why we are joining with Roxbury to stop this facility to protect the community and our Constitution," Sherrill said.

In February, hundreds of people in Roxbury protested against ICE's plan to build the facility. The residents said they were concerned about the site straining local resources and costing the town much-needed revenue, since government-owned buildings do not pay property taxes.

Several hundred protesters in Roxbury, N.J., took to the streets on Feb. 28, 2026, expressing outrage over plans to build an ICE facility in their town. CBS News New York

ICE previously said it would convert the warehouse to "very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards." The agency claimed the town would benefit from 1,300 construction jobs and "more than $39.2 million in tax revenue."

CBS News New York has reached out to DHS for a statement on the lawsuit.