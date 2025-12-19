Proposed New Jersey bill aims to save struggling diners

There's nothing more New Jersey than diners, but with rising costs and the impacts of COVID, more and more are struggling to survive.

Now, a New Jersey senator is hoping to change that.

"We're in survival mode right now"

State Sen. Paul Moriarty's newly introduced "Saving Our Diners And Protecting Our Past Act," or "SODA POP Act," would create a registry of historic diners and family-owned restaurants, and implement two types of tax breaks: no sales tax on food or drinks at diners or family-owned restaurants that have been running for at least 25 years.

"And then on the other end, there will be up to a $25,000 a year tax credit for the actual owners based on how much food they buy during that year," Moriarty said.

He added, "This is a cultural center for New Jersey, and we want to keep them thriving."

Gregory Maietta, co-owner of the Park West Diner on busy Route 46 West in Little Falls, said it's a different time for diners.

"We're in survival mode right now," he said.

Maietta, Frank Gencarelli, and Gencarelli's son Francesco have owned the diner since this past July after the previous owners struggled, especially post-COVID.

"For us, we're struggling. Yesterday, we talked about how much is in the bank account? We gotta pay sales tax on Monday," Maietta said.

He said the tax breaks would allow them to have some extra money to replace decades-old restaurant equipment.

"We don't want to leave"

The new owners are working to revamp the diner, hoping to make it open 24 hours again and change its name in the new year.

"So we want to be here for the community, and we want to stay here," Maietta said. "We don't want to leave."

Over the years, the diner has created its own little community with dedicated employees and customers.

Chef George Filippidis has spent most of his life working at the diner. For 52 years, it's been his livelihood through name and ownership changes since opening in the '60s.

"I spend more time here than home," he said.

It's been the 15-year meeting spot for a group of friends whose pictures are displayed in a frame at their reserved booth.

"When you travel in New Jersey, you know that you can always stop at a diner and you'll have great food. And this is a great diner," Belleville resident Debbie Brudnak said.