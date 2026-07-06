New Yorkers wade through ankle-deep water during flash flood in Brooklyn

New Yorkers waded through ankle-deep water Monday as flash flooding and high winds hit neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

Coney Island residents and business owners near the corner of Neptune Avenue and 33rd Street said at one point the floodwater reached about two feet.

Some residents carried their children on their backs as they waded through the streets.

"I didn't want him to get wet. It's already up to here to me, so, imagine him," Tatianna Bostic said.

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Sandbags couldn't keep the floodwater out of Gourmet Market Deli, on the corner of 35th and Neptune, where workers said repairing the leaks will be costly.

"It floods every time over here because of the drains. They always clog up," Mike Ali said. "Today was just a little bit worse. It was literally waves coming in, so we had to put the sandbags."

Belt Parkway flooding

Monday's relentless rain flooded the Belt Parkway in Queens, and at one point completely shut down the westbound lanes.

"Out here, this morning, was bad. It was really bad. Calf-high type water," said Tony Ward, a UPS worker.

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Some residents said more needs to be done to keep their neighborhood from becoming a flood zone every time heavy rain hits.

"I don't know what the city's doing about it, but they need to do something really bad," Ward said. "We're talking about wastewater coming back out. That's the problem."

"I think it's bad because they need to do something about it. It's been like this for a while. They need to, I guess, clean the sewage," Marcella Faulcon said.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and city emergency management leaders had urged people to prepare for possible flooding.

"City workers are doing everything possible to prepare for this storm -- clearing catch basins, inspecting flood-prone neighborhoods, reaching out to New Yorkers living in basement apartments and positioning emergency response teams across the five boroughs," Mamdani said ahead of the storm.

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Crown Heights power outages

The soaking weather also caused power outages in Crown Heights and a towering tree to crash onto a house and car in East Flatbush.

"Heard the sound. Then came to look at the window, I see the branches inside my living room window. Then the whole tree was down," homeowner Minnie Edwards said.

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Con Edison said there were about 4,660 customers without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.