New Jersey health department reports 2nd pediatric death from the flu

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey is reporting another child has died from the flu.

This is the second death confirmed by the New Jersey Health Department this season.

So far, there have been 39 severe pediatric flu cases in the state.

Earlier in December, the health department reported the first child death from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.

The health department says flu activity remains high.

No other details are being released about the child who died.

