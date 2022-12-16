Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. Department of Health reports first child death from flu
N.J. Department of Health reports first child death from flu 00:19

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. 

This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.

The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. 

It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. 

Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 5:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.