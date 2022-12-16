New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

N.J. Department of Health reports first child death from flu

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season.

This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.

The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live.

It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year.

Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.