New Jersey Red Cross sends volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- The New Jersey Red Cross is sending help to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Saturday morning, four volunteers and two Red Cross response vehicles left Ocean Township.
Once they arrive in Florida, they'll deliver emergency supplies and hot meals to hard-hit areas.
They join 26 other volunteers from New Jersey who are already in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to assist people impacted by flooding and damage.
