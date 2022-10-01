Watch CBS News
New Jersey Red Cross sends volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- The New Jersey Red Cross is sending help to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Saturday morning, four volunteers and two Red Cross response vehicles left Ocean Township.

Once they arrive in Florida, they'll deliver emergency supplies and hot meals to hard-hit areas.

They join 26 other volunteers from New Jersey who are already in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to assist people impacted by flooding and damage.

October 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

