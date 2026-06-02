Check New Jersey Primary Day election results

Tuesday is Primary Day in New Jersey.

All eyes are on the 7th Congressional District race.

Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. is running unopposed in the Republican primary, but four Democrats competed against each other to take on Kean in what is sure to be a closely watched general election contest.

Kean has been absent for three months with an undisclosed medical issue, but said Tuesday he looks forward to returning in the next few weeks, and will explain his absence at that time.

The polls closed Tuesday at 8 p.m.

New Jersey 7th Congressional District Democratic primary results

Here are the results for additional primary races in New Jersey.

New Jersey U.S. Senate Republican primary results

New Jersey 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary results

New Jersey 3rd Congressional District Republican primary results

New Jersey 4th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New Jersey 6th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New Jersey 8th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New Jersey 9th Congressional District Republican primary results

New Jersey 10th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New Jersey 11th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New Jersey 12th Congressional District Democratic primary results