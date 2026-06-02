GOP Rep. Tom Kean says he will return to work in person "within a matter of weeks" after monthslong absence

Washington — Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey, who has missed more than 100 votes since early March, said Tuesday he will return to Capitol Hill within weeks and provide more details about his health then.

"Right now I am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks. At that time I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition," Kean said in a statement released by his campaign.

Kean is running unopposed in the Republican primary in New Jersey's competitive 7th Congressional District. The statement's release came hours before polls close in the state.

"Once again, I appreciate all of the prayers and patience from my constituents and colleagues. I understand the need for transparency on this matter and I look forward to sharing my experience with the public," he added.

Kean last voted on March 5 and his whereabouts since then have not been disclosed. Kean's first public statement on his absence came in late April, when the congressman said he was addressing a "personal medical issue."

"My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon," the April 27 statement said. "I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent."