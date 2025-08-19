New Jersey health officials investigate possible malaria case in person who didn't travel internationally

N.J. health officials looking into malaria case in person who hasn't traveled recently

N.J. health officials looking into malaria case in person who hasn't traveled recently

New Jersey's Department of Health is looking into a possible locally acquired case of malaria in the Garden State.

Officials say the case was detected in Morris County in a person with no international travel history.

If confirmed, it would be the first case of locally acquired malaria in New Jersey since 1991. There are about 100 travel-related cases in the state each year, health officials said.

The person was treated and released, health officials said.

"While risk to the general public is low, it's important to take the necessary precautions to prevent locally acquired malaria in New Jersey. The most effective ways are to prevent mosquito bites in the first place and to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of malaria in returning travelers," Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said. "Anyone traveling to countries with widespread malaria should take appropriate steps to prevent malaria while traveling and monitor for symptoms."

"I urge the public to continue taking steps to eliminate standing water around their properties, which will go a long way to reducing the risk of mosquito breeding," Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. "As the summer winds down, taking this simple but necessary step will help ensure quality of life and protect public health."

How can a person get malaria without traveling internationally?

Malaria is caused by a parasite that infects a certain type of mosquito.

So how can someone be infected with malaria locally if they haven't traveled?

"Usually what happens is the mosquito here, a local mosquito, bites somebody that has traveled and has malaria, so the mosquito now carries plasmodium, and then goes on to bite someone who hasn't traveled," said Dr. Elfia James, medical director of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

Summer and early fall are peak times for mosquito-borne viruses, like West Nile virus. Health officials say to prevent mosquito bites, eliminate standing water on your property, including in bird baths. They also recommend covering pools. DEP officials say another way to prevent mosquito bites is to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks outdoors, and use an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Risk to the general public is considered low

While health officials say the risk of malaria to the general public is low, symptoms include fever, chills, headache and muscle fatigue, as well as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Doctors say symptoms can occur 7-30 days from exposure, but there is a cure with early diagnosis.

"We have a lot of great antimalarials that are used to treat it," James said. "Knowing your travel history, knowing what kinds of symptoms to look out for, and if you have them, going and getting prompt treatment is key."

Passaic County resident Stephanie Bernstein said it has been difficult dealing with mosquitos this summer. After hearing of a suspected malaria case in Morris County, her daughter Ally says she's not taking any chances.

"Bug spray. So much bug spray. I can't even wear shorts anymore. I'm too scared to wear shorts. It's horrible," she said.

Click here for more information about malaria and its treatment and prevention from the New Jersey Department of Health.