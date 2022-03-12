New Jersey using over $640 million from settlements with drug manufacturers, distributors to combat opioid crisis
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey will use more than $640 million from nationwide settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors to combat the opioid crisis in the state.
"We're investing in the critical mission and work of harm reduction centers, treatment programs ... among so much more," Gov. Phil Murphy said.
New Jersey's share is a part of a $26 billion settlement with several states.
The money will be paid over the next 18 years.
The governor says the new funds will supplement the state's efforts to combat the epidemic.
