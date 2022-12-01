Watch CBS News
New Jersey creates first-in-the-nation Office of the Food Security Advocate

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Murphy addresses efforts to combat food insecurity in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy spoke Wednesday about what's being done in New Jersey to address food insecurity during the holidays and all year long.

"We are continually reminded that while many New Jersey families have again been blessed with much, there are entirely too many families who are just hoping to get enough," he said.

New Jersey's budget for fiscal year 2023 dedicates a total of $85 million to support the state's six largest food banks.

The state has also created a first-in-the-nation Office of the Food Security Advocate. The office works to coordinate food insecurity programs.

