Flooding still a concern in parts of N.J. as nor'easter finally exits area

Remnants of the nor'easter that slammed the Tri-State Area are still lingering.

The storm brought rain and caused coastal flooding as well as beach erosion.

In Allenhurst, N.J., the fire department rescued a family from their home as floodwaters rose. Evacuations remained in effect in some areas of New Jersey.

The storm is moving out, but the potential danger remains.

"We continue to monitor conditions as the Nor'easter moves away from New Jersey. While the weather is improving, some coastal and back bay flooding may linger around this morning's high tides. The State of Emergency remains in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem counties. Please stay aware of conditions in your area, follow local guidance, and never drive through flooded roadways," Gov. Mikie Sherrill posted on social media.

A runaway sailboat in Keyport hit a pier railing, causing damage. The incident was caught on video.

"I watched the sailboat break loose," Kenny Mooney said. "It started hitting the rail and it just bounced down for 700 feet and it got stuck on piles right out here."

The walkway and docks where the railing was struck isin an area popular with the community and visitors. It's sure to cost.

The storm also caused flooding in other shore communities like Asbury Park and Allenhurst.

In Monmouth County, Deal Lake was overflowing and gushed water into the streets. A family of four, including two toddlers, were rescued during an evacuation.

Crews were hard at work Monday pumping water out, including at a parking lot in Allenhurst.

"It's amazing because we have sand coming from everywhere, and then the lake on the right of us over here is just jammed. There's nowhere for the water to go so it's a lot. It's a lot," Deal resident Mike Calabrese said.

"This was pretty bad. It floods around here. You know, we get storms, especially in the wintertime, we get storms, and it floods. But not like this," Mooney said.