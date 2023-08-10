New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to lie in state at capitol rotunda in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. -- The late New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will lie in state Thursday at the capitol rotunda in Trenton.

It's the start of a three-day celebration of life for Oliver, who died August 1 after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

CBS New York's John Dias is reporting for us from the capital, where the hearts of many are heavy as they prepare to lay the trailblazer to rest.

New Jersey's Honor Guard will escort Oliver's casket to the statehouse rotunda, where she will lie in state. Then on Friday, the same guard will transport her to the historic Essex County Courthouse for another service.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Newark.

The 71-year-old was the first Black woman to serve as Assembly speaker and then as lieutenant governor in 2017.

Women who Oliver mentored say the political world won't be the same without her, including New Jersey Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, who was Oliver's replacement in her legislative district when she became lieutenant governor.

"Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver was my dear friend, my dear mentor. This very desk that I sit at is hers, this very chair that I sit in is hers," Timberlake told CBS New York earlier this week. "How many people can literally say they have met the physical manifestation of blazing a trail for you? And that's what she did for me."

Gov. Phil Murphy has called Oliver the greatest partner in government, and he signed an executive order to fly flags at half-staff at state buildings for a month in her honor.

A private visitation for the lieutenant governor will take place early Thursday morning, then it will be open to the public. People are invited to attend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.