Watch: Gov. Phil Murphy reflects on life of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spoke on Friday for the first time since the death of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.
Oliver, who Murphy chose as his running mate in 2017, died Tuesday after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. She was 71.
Watch Murphy's remarks in the player above, or click here.
