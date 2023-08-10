Watch CBS News

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lying in state

People are paying their respects as New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state at the statehouse rotunda. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports on the three-day celebration of life. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3qni7WZ
