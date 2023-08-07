Sheila Oliver leaves behind legacy of helping those in need

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey's late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver leaves behind a legacy of helping those in need.

Oliver was the commissioner of the state's Department of Community Affairs, where she helped expand initiatives for affordable housing and homeless prevention.

St. James Social Service Corporation in Newark is a place where those in need can get a bite to eat, or pick up essentials for their families. The program's executive director Vesta Godwin Clark had a close friendship with Oliver. She remembers the day Oliver was appointed to New Jersey's Department of Community Affairs.

"I knew it was going to be a great thing for us, for nonprofits and those who were in need in the state of New Jersey. Because she had a heart, she had a heart for the people," Clark said.

Clark said her heart broke into pieces when she heard about Oliver's death.

"I just broke down, because it is devastating. You know, no one expected that," Clark said.

Clark said St. James was able to survive because of the grants Oliver approved.

"She knew what we did we do is from the heart. It's not for fame or recognition," Clark said.

"I say, hashtag 'We are because of her,'" Clark said.

The last time she communicated in Oliver, in July, she texted her a birthday video.

"We sang happy birthday, and her simple response was a heart," Clark said.

Soul Food Cafe is one of the services the nonprofit offers. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson is the chef.

"They love my cooking, and I love people," Ferguson said.

"It's a great meal, and also I can get together with the same people in the same situation with me, we can talk and encourage each other," Newark resident Marisol Hernandez said.

"Places like this, need to be more around because there are a lot of hungry people out here in Newark," James Marshall said.

Soul Food Cafe feeds up to 200 people a day. St. James also has a food pantry. Last month, they served more than 4,000 people in need.

"All we can do is to continue to do what we do and make her proud," Clark said.

She said the last grant Oliver approved will allow the organization to purchase equipment as well as off other initiatives to prevent homelessness.