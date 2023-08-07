Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to be honored with official portrait

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is continuing to honor the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died last week after battling an illness.

Murphy is commissioning an official portrait of Oliver that will hang in the New Jersey State House.

"Sheila's unwavering dedication to the people of New Jersey has left an enduring mark on our state, one that will be immortalized in the halls of our State House forever," Murphy said.

Murphy said he was "deeply moved" to commission the portrait.

"Lieutenant Governors play pivotal roles in gubernatorial administrations, but to date, unlike former governors, they have not been recognized with official portraits," Murphy said. "It is time to address this shortcoming and set a new standard to commemorate their time in public service."

"As we continue to grapple with the passing of our beloved Sheila, our hearts swell with pride and gratitude for the lasting mark she left on New Jersey," Oliver's family said in a statement. "This portrait will stand as a tribute not only to her remarkable career of public service, but also as a source of inspiration for generations to come. This is a testament to her enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to her community and state."

A portrait will also be commissioned for New Jersey's first Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno.

The portrait process is expected to take more than a year.

Meanwhile, a series of public tributes are planned for Oliver this week. On Wednesday, Oliver will lie in state at the rotunda of the New Jersey State Capitol. On Thursday, she will be transferred to the Essex County Historic Courthouse and lie in state there. The public are invited to pay their respects on those days.

Oliver's funeral will take place Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark in a private ceremony.