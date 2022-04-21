New Jersey lawmakers to hold public hearing on Murphy's $48.9 billion budget proposal

TRENTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey State Senate committee will hold a public hearing Thursday to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.

The governor laid out his $48.9 billion plan last month. His biggest initiative -- ANCHOR, or the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, property tax relief program.

Murphy dedicated roughly 24% of state expenditures to direct aid to education, saying this is critical to undo pandemic learning loss and meet mental health challenges posed by the past two years.

He also proposed a $300 million affordable housing production fund.

Thursday's virtual hearing begins at 10 a.m.

