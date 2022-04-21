New Jersey lawmakers to hold public hearing on Murphy's $48.9 billion budget proposal
TRENTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey State Senate committee will hold a public hearing Thursday to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
The governor laid out his $48.9 billion plan last month. His biggest initiative -- ANCHOR, or the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, property tax relief program.
Murphy dedicated roughly 24% of state expenditures to direct aid to education, saying this is critical to undo pandemic learning loss and meet mental health challenges posed by the past two years.
He also proposed a $300 million affordable housing production fund.
Thursday's virtual hearing begins at 10 a.m.
CLICK HERE to watch
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.