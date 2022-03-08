Watch CBS News

Gov. Phil Murphy set to unveil spending plan for 2023

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to unveil his spending plan for 2023.

The new budget is expected to include details about property tax relief. The Homestead rebate will be replaced with a new initiative called ANCHOR, or the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program. 

The governor has already said New Jersey Transit riders will so no fare increases in 2022 and at least through the first half of 2023. He also said his upcoming budget will including funding to add wi-fi on all NJ Transit buses.

Murphy is set to deliver the budget address at 2 p.m. at the state house in Trenton.

