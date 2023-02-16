Watch CBS News
New Jersey gym owner accused of stealing from clients while they work out

MIDLAND PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey gym owner is accused of stealing from his clients. 

Gregory Baiunco, the owner of Hit Zone in Midland Park, allegedly went into people's cars while they were working out, police said. 

Video allegedly shows Baiunco going through unsuspecting victims' belongings in their cars. 

One victim said he set up a camera after noticing cash missing from his wallet over the past couple of months. 

"You feel extremely violated. First, to watch him go in your car and take your personal belongings when you're on a short six, seven-minute run and you're paying that person to be at the gym to better yourself. It's sickening," said AJ Ten Hoeve. 

Baiunco faces theft and burglary charges.

