New Jersey expands eligibility requirements for free school meal programs

TRENTON, N.J. -- More students in New Jersey will now have access to free meals at school.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation to expand eligibility requirements for the government's free breakfast and lunch programs.

Murphy says the new law will help more working and middle class families.

"It does really two things. One is it raises the eligibility of the income level that a family earns to qualify for this program, and secondly, we're bringing this program, again, thanks to the Speaker, not just to public schools, now to non-publics as well," the governor said.

The state says the expansion will help feed 50,000 students.

