Local News

New Jersey expands eligibility requirements for free school meal programs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey expands eligibility requirements for free school meal programs
New Jersey expands eligibility requirements for free school meal programs 00:36

TRENTON, N.J. -- More students in New Jersey will now have access to free meals at school.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation to expand eligibility requirements for the government's free breakfast and lunch programs.

Murphy says the new law will help more working and middle class families.

"It does really two things. One is it raises the eligibility of the income level that a family earns to qualify for this program, and secondly, we're bringing this program, again, thanks to the Speaker, not just to public schools, now to non-publics as well," the governor said.

The state says the expansion will help feed 50,000 students.

For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 6:48 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.