Fire restrictions issued in several New Jersey counties due to hot, dry weather

Hot, dry weather causes fire restrictions in parts of New Jersey

Hot, dry weather causes fire restrictions in parts of New Jersey

Hot, dry weather causes fire restrictions in parts of New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The hot, dry weather has caused Stage 2 fire restrictions in several counties in New Jersey.

The following areas are affected: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River)

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, Stage 2 Campfire Restrictions will go in effect for the following counties:



Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River) pic.twitter.com/Bo3ubh9JwA — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) July 22, 2022

Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, outdoor fires, including campfires, are banned in wooded areas until further notice.

Outdoor grilling is OK as long as it is in an elevated grill used charcoal, gas or electricity.

For more information, click here.