Fire restrictions issued in several New Jersey counties due to hot, dry weather

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The hot, dry weather has caused Stage 2 fire restrictions in several counties in New Jersey.

The following areas are affected: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River)

Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, outdoor fires, including campfires, are banned in wooded areas until further notice.

Outdoor grilling is OK as long as it is in an elevated grill used charcoal, gas or electricity.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 7:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

