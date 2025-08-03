Earthquake that struck New Jersey on Saturday rattled nerves locally and many miles away

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 3.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Hasbrouck Heights in Bergen County, New Jersey at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries or structural damage was reported, but the earthquake caught everyone off guard.

Officials said the quake was felt up to 100 miles away from the epicenter, including in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, New York's lower Hudson Valley, and western Connecticut. Some said they felt tremors in New York City.

"I was in bed and it actually woke me up. Just like I kind of felt it like a little bit and you could kind of like hear it more than anything," said Sally Garcia of Upper Manhattan.

On Saturday night, the Empire State Building's X account posting "I am fine" after the quake.

Recent earthquake activity in New Jersey

A magnitude 3 out of 9 on the Richter Scale is considered minor. Last month, a magnitude 1.6 earthquake hit the Morris Plains, New Jersey area, with no damage reported.

Back in early April of 2024, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked New Jersey, splitting a road and bursting an underground pipe. Officials say that quake was felt by 42 million people -- and as far away as Maine and Virginia.

There were also reports of smaller earthquakes in Morris Plains earlier this summer.

Should there be any aftershocks or future earthquakes, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management says to drop to the ground under something sturdy and hold on until the shaking stops. If you're in bed, it's best to stay there and protect your head with a pillow.

Tri-State Area residents react following "sharp boom"

Two pets named Hazel and Ginger were napping in the bottom right corner of a pet cam video at their Hasbrouck Heights home when they were startled. Their neighbors were also left wondering what happened.

"My neighbor called. She thought maybe a plane crashed or something," resident Donna Moran said.

"A sharp boom, like maybe something hit the house," resident Cynthia Saltos added.

Saltos' neighbors walked over and asked if they felt and heard the same thing Saturday night.

"Yeah, I was watching Hallmark Channel with the dog on my lap," Moran said.

"I was like, 'Whoa, the effects of this TV is awesome.' Then I'm thinking, like a TV can't do that," Ethan Saltos said.

"Now it worries me because we have to have a plan, we have to be prepared because we don't know when's the next one. Is it gonna be like this? Is it gonna be stronger?" Cynthia Saltos said.