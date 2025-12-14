Devils carry the play, but two early goals doom them in loss to lowly Canucks

Zeev Buium scored in his first game since being traded to Vancouver, Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced and the Canucks beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday.

The game was initially supposed to be Quinn Hughes and the Canucks against brothers Jack and Luke, after plenty of buzz about them wanting to play together in the NHL someday. Instead, Quinn was traded to Minnesota in a blockbuster move Friday night, and Jack remains out of the lineup after having finger surgery in November.

Buium was part of the return from the Wild, along with center Marco Rossi, who returned after missing a month because of injury. Buium also had an assist.

Liam Ohgren, the third player involved in the deal, along with a first-round draft pick, also made his Vancouver debut.

Jake DeBrusk scored the Canucks' opening goal 61 seconds in, continuing a recent problem for New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who allowed three on the first seven shots he faced Thursday night, when he was pulled eight minutes in from an 8-4 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Markstrom allowed two goals in the first period on eight shots, then was perfect the rest of the way, finishing with 13 saves. The Canucks put only one shot on net in the third.

Luke Hughes scored the only goal of the game for the Devils, who were playing for a third time in four days. They've lost 10 of 16 games since Jack Hughes was injured during a team dinner in Chicago.

Up next

Canucks: Make their second stop on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip Tuesday night at the New York Rangers.

Devils: Open a two-game Western road trip Wednesday night at the Vegas Golden Knights.