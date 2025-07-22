Partner of man detained at New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE facility concerned for his health

A New Jersey woman is concerned about what's next after her partner and more than a dozen migrant workers were arrested during a raid at a warehouse and taken to the controversial U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Delaney Hall.

ICE agents raided Alba Wine and Spirits in Edison on July 8 and detained 20 workers, officials confirmed.

"Every family is crying"

The woman, who did not want to use her real name and asked to be called "Vanessa," said her longtime partner was on the phone with her during a lunch break at the time.

"He only said, 'Immigration is here. I need support ... Immigration, they come here with the dogs,'" she said. "'Please, I need you call my lawyer.'"

She went directly to the warehouse parking lot, but he was gone.

"The families was outside," she said. "Every family is crying."

Vanessa said she met her partner while working in a warehouse before she changed jobs. She said he was allowed into the U.S. from his native Honduras as an asylum seeker with permission to work.

"He feels cold, he's hungry"

Now, Vanessa says she is afraid to go to work, a store or a church.

"The life right now is so terrible," she said.

She said when she speaks to her partner on the phone, she can tell he is sick with a cold or flu.

"He feels cold, he's hungry. The food is terrible," she said. "Everything is bad. Only have maybe a little bread."

Vanessa said the best case scenario is that her partner will be freed at the conclusion of a virtual bond hearing scheduled for Monday.

CBS News New York contacted Alba Wine and Spirits, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security about the raid and specific cases.

Alba said, "No comment."

"There will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine law enforcement's efforts," the DHS assistant secretary of public affairs said in a statement.