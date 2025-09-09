New Jersey health officials make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible through executive directive

New Jersey health officials are making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to anyone who wants one.

The state health department issued an executive directive Tuesday allowing anyone older than 6 months to receive a COVID vaccine for the 2025-26 season, along with a standing order that allows pharmacists to administer the shot without the patient needing a prescription.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID vaccines for seniors, but limited access for younger adults and children.

State health officials say the executive directive eliminates these barriers to access for New Jersey residents.

"At a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country and as part of my Administration's dedication to evidence-based public health action, I am committed to ensuring everyone in New Jersey who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can receive a dose this fall from trusted health professionals," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

"While COVID-19 has become part of our lives, we still have effective tools to minimize outbreaks and reduce the risk of serious complications," Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Novneet Sahu said in a statement. "Vaccines remain our strongest defense, helping to limit the spread of the virus, protecting individuals and communities, and reducing broader social impacts such as missed school and work, and reducing pressure on our health care systems."

State health officials urge all residents to stay up-to-date on all recommended vaccinations as cold and flu season approaches.

The executive directive and the standing order do not guarantee insurance will cover the vaccine, the health department says.

Since the FDA released its latest guidance, several states have expanded access to COVID vaccines, including New York.