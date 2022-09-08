Gov. Phil Murphy signs law establishing Black Heritage Trail and Commission at Newark Public Library

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed legislation that will highlight Black history in the state.

The governor signed the new law establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission at the Newark Public Library.

The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the state recognizing the contributions of African Americans.

"Black history must be told. It must be celebrated. And not just here in Newark, but all across our state. The Black experience in New Jersey reaches far and wide. It encompasses every county and practically every community," Murphy said.

"The history of slavery is large in the state, but the history of abolition is even larger here in this state, in this county and especially Newark, and preferably these trails will highlight the history of abolition," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

State officials are still working on the list of locations to be included on the trail.