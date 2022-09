New rates go into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

New rates go into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

New rates go into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.

The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.

The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.

The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.