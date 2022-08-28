Customers in New Jersey will soon be able to order alcohol and cocktails through third-party delivery services
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey says it will allow delivery services to pick up alcohol and cocktails to-go and drop them off at customers' doorsteps in the fall.
New Jersey's acting Attorney General issued a special ruling Saturday that will allow third-party delivery services -- such as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex -- to enter contracts with restaurants, bars and liquor stores.
The delivery companies will have to apply for a permit. Those applications will be available Oct. 1.
