New Jersey businesses gear up for 4th of July Fireworks on the Hudson River

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks is returning to the Hudson River this year.

New Yorkers on Manhattan's West Side are excited for the change in location. For the past 11 years, the spectacle has been held on the East River.

It is expected to make for big business on the New Jersey side of the river, too.

"We plan on having a great event - a lot of people, great turnout, and a remarkable view down river," said Gregory Kane of Pier 115, which is on the water in Edgewater. The restaurant is hosting a big party Thursday to celebrate the return of the show to the Hudson.

New Jersey residents are eager for the show to return to the Hudson after so long of an absence, Kane said.

"And not much of a benefit to residents in New Jersey. So this year I know the local community along the Gold Coast is very excited and eager to get down to the waterfront to view the fireworks," he said.

Big crowds are also expected at Haven Riverfront Restaurant and Bar in Edgewater.

"Everyone is excited"

"We're anticipating a large crowd. And we're looking forward to hosting everybody this holiday," said Fiona Rooney of Haven Riverfront Restaurant.

Businesses up and down the Hudson River are throwing parties on the Fourth to capitalize on the fireworks. Waterside Restaurant in North Bergen sold out all 200 reservations.

"Of course. Because you have the perfect view of the Macy's fireworks. It's been a long time since we were able to see them at all from this side of the river. So everyone is excited," Lesley Lovett of Waterside said.

New Jersey residents also say they're glad the fireworks are back on the Hudson.

"It's been a while. They've been on the other side. So we haven't gotten a great view. But now it's going to be explosive. So I'm excited about what's to come," Jersey City resident Latisha Franklin said.

No reservation is needed to see the fireworks. There are plenty of public viewing locations in New York and New Jersey.

