Macy's 4th of July Fireworks returning to Hudson River after years on East River; Where to see them

NEW YORK - Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are returning to New York's Hudson River after more than a decade.

The spectacle has taken place on the East River for years, to the consternation of West Siders.

Where will the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks take place?

This year, Macy's says the barges for the spectacular will be lined up between West 14th and 34th streets on the Hudson River.

Just last year, Macy's said the location has bounced between the Hudson and East Rivers almost evenly over the years, and that factors determining the location include the show's design, size and scale, safety needs, public viewing locations, and resources, which change every year.

Macy's says the show will feature "thousands of shells and an array of effects" and there will be "multiple viewing opportunities" in Manhattan and in New Jersey.

The tradition has taken place since 1976.

"There's no better place to celebrate"

"The historic Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show attracts thousands of viewers from around the nation to see the incredible fireworks and celebrate America's birthday right here in the Big Apple," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "Every year, Macy's illuminates the city's skyline to commemorate Independence Day driving our city's economy and supporting local businesses. We can't wait to welcome the crowds this year at the show!"

"For millions of Americans the Macy's Fireworks are a highlight of their 4th of July festivities, and we look forward to seeing the incredible display from the Hudson River this year," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "There's no better place to celebrate our nation's independence than in New York, so book your holiday travel now and experience everything our state has to offer."

"New Jersey is proud to celebrate Independence Day this year with a dazzling display of fireworks planned in collaboration with our neighbors across the Hudson," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. "For the first time in recent years, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up our sky above the Hudson River. We are excited to work with Mayor Adams and Macy's to view the country's largest Independence Day celebration from our backyard as we commemorate 248 years of nationhood."

"This year's Macy's 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade. Marking the nation's largest Independence Day celebration, the display will offer a showstopping and high-flying salute to the nation," Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, said.