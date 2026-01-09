Watch CBS News
New Jersey confirms 1st child flu death of 2025-26 season

New Jersey has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2025-26 season, which health leaders warn has been seeing cases spread at alarming rates

The New Jersey Department of Health said Friday that a child under 5 years old, with no known comorbidities, died this week from the flu. 

NJDOH said the child is from the northern part of the state in an announcement that also urged people to get vaccinated against the flu and other viruses like RSV and COVID-19.

"This flu season is already shaping up to be a very serious one, with more cases than previous years and, tragically, one child's death this week. We extend our deepest condolences to the child's family," Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said.

According to health officials, the number of people sick with the flu remains elevated across the Garden State. 

"By getting vaccinated, we can each do our part in reducing the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses in New Jersey and helping prevent serious complications," Brown said. 

Word of the New Jersey child's flu death came one day after New York City's acting health commissioner said cases there have already surpassed the last two seasons

"As of the week ending Jan 3, more than 128,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for flu so far this season," Dr. Michelle Morse said.

Morse also said she would start giving regular flu briefings due to the spike in cases. 

In December, New York health leaders said the state broke its record for the most flu cases in a week.

As of Dec. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there have been at least 7.5 million flu cases nationwide this season, with at least 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths. 

