New initiative will help make sure drinking water is safe in New Jersey

HARRISON, N.J. - There's a new initiative to make sure drinking water is safe in New Jersey.

The N.J. Tap program will focus on helping disadvantaged communities upgrade aging water infrastructure throughout the state.

"Today in Harrison, we announced a new program to deploy our water infrastructure investment plan where we are going to provide on the ground, hands-on assistance to communities in need, help them assess their water infrastructure needs, and help them access the funding to get the job done," said Commissioner Of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette.

In addition to providing safe drinking water, officials say the program will also create jobs.