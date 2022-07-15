Cat tests positive for rabies in New Hempstead
NEW HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A rabies alert has been issued for the northern suburbs in Rockland County.
Health officials say a cat tested positive for rabies and people may have been exposed.
The potential exposure was in the village of New Hempstead between Grandview Avenue and Brick Church Road.
The cat was also near Hempstead Elementary School.
Anyone who made contact with the cat is urged to call the Rockland Health Department.
