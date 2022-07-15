Cat tests positive for rabies in New Hempstead

NEW HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A rabies alert has been issued for the northern suburbs in Rockland County.

Health officials say a cat tested positive for rabies and people may have been exposed.

The potential exposure was in the village of New Hempstead between Grandview Avenue and Brick Church Road.

POTENTIAL RABIES EXPOSURE WARNING! Cat in the Monsey area tests positive for rabies. Residents who live in specific area of Monsey may have been exposed to a cat that has been confirmed to have rabies. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/BWjn1CeyYc pic.twitter.com/jSBt7PPrNW — Rockland County DOH (@rockhealth) July 15, 2022

The cat was also near Hempstead Elementary School.

Anyone who made contact with the cat is urged to call the Rockland Health Department.