Watch CBS News
Health

Cat tests positive for rabies in New Hempstead

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A rabies alert has been issued for the northern suburbs in Rockland County.

Health officials say a cat tested positive for rabies and people may have been exposed.

The potential exposure was in the village of New Hempstead between Grandview Avenue and Brick Church Road.

The cat was also near Hempstead Elementary School.

Anyone who made contact with the cat is urged to call the Rockland Health Department.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.