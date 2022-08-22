New data reveals glarding discrepancy between people infected with monkeypox vs. those who are getting vaccinated

NEW YORK - New data shows the glaring disparity between people infected with monkeypox versus those who are getting vaccinated.

Many New Yorkers admit they're scared, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported.

"It's hard to believe it was just in May we heard about monkeypox," New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.

In just three short months, monkeypox has exploded in New York, with nearly 3,000 cases in the state - 90% of which are in New York City.

"I'm actually more scared of monkeypox than I am of COVID right now," one woman told Moore.

There was another milestone Monday, as the first child in New York was diagnosed with monkeypox.

"I think it's kind of stressful. As a Special Ed teacher, it's a little nerve-wracking because we just had COVID for a couple years, and now this," said Upper West Side resident Jennifer Choi.

"The school setting, I'm not concerned about transmission. I am concerned that schools know what to do if they have someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox," Bassett said.

Bassett says the biggest problem currently is lack of vaccines to meet increasing demand.

The FDA issued another emergency authorization to use 1/5 of the normal dose to stretch supply, which Bassett says New York will now adopt as routine practice.

"The reason we can use a smaller dose is because the intradermal administration goes into the area where there are more cells active in the immune response, so the data shows the antibody response is equivalent to the previous route," Bassett said.

New data from the state shows most cases are occurring among gay or bisexual men between 25-34 years old.

20% of cases are among people 25-29

24% are among people 30-34

Demographically, 31% of cases are among white men, 30% among Hispanic, and 17% African American.

Vaccines tell a different story. Statewide, white patients are overwhelmingly more vaccinated, at 63.3%, but only 13.4% Hispanic, and 7.7% African American.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is actively begging the White House for more doses of the vaccine.

"First in line, my hand is out, saying 'What more evidence do you need when you see the numbers in New York? Especially New York City - people want to get vaccinated. They're desperate for this," Hochul said.

"It's scary. It's scary, and I don't know how the testing is coming along. So we have to do more with testing," said Hell's Kitchen resident John Lombardi.

Testing has now expanded beyond the state labs, with most commercial labs now offering tests.

The state is also working to expand availability of TPOXX, an antiviral drug that can shorten or alleviate symptoms of the virus.