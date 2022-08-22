New York City Public Schools working to address monkeypox concerns, migrant children and budget cuts

NEW YORK -- As the start of the school year fast approaches, there's a lot weighing on parents' minds -- from the spread of monkeypox, to an influx of migrants, to cuts to New York City's education budget.

Leaders are holding a budget hearing Monday at City Hall, and calls to reverse the controversial budget cuts are expected to continue.

Earlier this month, dozens of students and teachers expressed their outrage after learning about the $459 million loss in funding.

"These budget cuts have already wreaked havoc on our schools, and unless they are restored, we'll have very real consequences for students in the fall," parent Tamara Tucker said.

A judge ruled in favor of two teachers and two parents who filed a lawsuit, claiming the city violated state law when it approved the Education Department's budget for this fiscal year.

Mayor Eric Adams previously defended the decision.

"We have some tough choices. I've said it over and again, we have decreased in population, the funding has changed. And if we don't make smart decisions, those schools that are in higher need are going to be impacted," he said.

This fall, city schools are also working to accommodate the children of nearly 6,000 asylum seekers sent to the Big Apple from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Project Open Arms, which includes:

A simplified enrollment process

Language support

English as a second language classes

Busing for kids K-6

MetroCards for transportation

Extracurricular activities for the entire family

"As we're looking at where we're placing these students, we're placing them primarily in schools that have the space for them. We're not just going to put them into schools that are maybe already a little bit overcrowded," said Banks.

New York State also reported its first case of monkeypox in a child.

According to the state Health Department, someone under the age of 18 tested positive in the past week. The child's age and gender have not been released, but they do not live in New York City.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to children and adolescents remains low, but anyone can catch the virus through close skin-to-skin contact.

"If you have any kind of lesion, please get tested. Because you can spread it unknowingly to your household. You can spread it unknowingly to your family members," former White House COVID Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told "Face the Nation."

New York State continues to lead the country in monkeypox cases, with about 2,800 infections.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to give an update on the outbreak Monday.