New course teaches outdoor survival skills at TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park in The Great Gorge in Vernon, N.J.

VERNON, N.J. - A new series teaches survival in the great outdoors from the experts. 

TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park in New Jersey is where it's happening. 

The course includes basics of fire building, water purification, knot tying, shelter construction and more. 

Photojournalist Dana Riccardi got a behind-the-scenes look from The Great Gorge in Vernon. Check it out in the video above. 

For more information on the survival series, and how to get tickets, CLICK HERE

April 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

