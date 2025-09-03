Body cam video shows deadly police shooting in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Body camera video shows police fatally shooting a woman with a knife at her New Brunswick, New Jersey, home in August.

The New Jersey attorney general's office released the video Wednesday as it investigates the incident.

Video shows woman brandish knife at police officers

The shooting happened on Aug. 8 at Deborah Terrell's apartment on Nielson Street.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting the 68-year-old was disturbing other residents in her building.

"She keeps going in and out of her apartment with, like, a huge knife," one caller said.

When officers arrived, Terrell was inside her apartment with the door closed.

Video shows an officer knocking, and Terrell opens the door. She exchanges a few words with the officers, then slams the door shut again.

The officers tried to engage with her numerous times.

"Hey Deborah, you mind if we come in?" one officer said at one point.

Then, a knife appears under the bottom of the door, with Terrell appearing to slide it back and forth.

Terrell is later seen opening the door with a knife in her hand. One officer deploys a Taser and another deploys pepper spray, but Terrell then walks out into the hallway, brandishing the knife.

The AG says two shots were fired then at Terrell, killing her. The AG's office is investigating the shooting as a matter of policy.

It could take the AG's office weeks or even months to release their findings.

Officials say the identities of the involved police officers are not being released at this time, due to threats being made against them.

Family says officers should have been better trained for mental health situation

Terrell's family watched the video and said it was like reliving her final moments.

"It was horrifying. It was horrifying," nephew Tormel Pittman said. "This is all still surreal. Like, we still don't believe it happened."

Pittman said Terrell had long battled schizophrenia, and the officers should have been better trained to deal with mental health situations.

"Contact the health practitioner, you know. Find out if she's on meds or find out what situation she's dealing with before they addressed her personally," he said.

The family says the video wasn't just evidence in an investigation, it was the moment their loved one's life ended.

Now, they say, they will make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"We got a long road ahead of us," Pittman said. "We're just still, you know, kind of like in fight mode."