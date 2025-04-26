Simon Nemec scores in double OT, Devils defeat Hurricanes in Game 3 of NHL playoffs

Simon Nemec came up with a big play when the New Jersey Devils needed a boost.

Nemec scored 2:36 into the second overtime and the Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Friday night in Game 3 of their NHL first-round playoff series.

Devils defeat Hurricanes in Game 3 thriller

The Devils cut their series deficit to 2-1 after losing the first two games on the road.

"We played a great game and big win for us," Nemen, the 21-year-old defenseman, said.

Nemec brought the puck up the right side, made a deke move in the right circle and fired it past Frederik Andersen.

"Great play by him to jump in and attack and get a shot off," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer scored in regulation for New Jersey and Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves.

"It was unbelievable, what a team effort," Markstrom said. "It's a 2-1 series now and we have a chance to tie it up in a few days."

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, Seth Jarvis also scored, and Andersen finished with 34 saves for the Hurricanes.

Devils-Hurricanes Game 4 at Prudential Center on Sunday

Game 4 is Sunday back at Prudential Center, and Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Both teams had chances in the first overtime and the goalies came up with big saves and blocked shots. New Jersey, which had two power plays in the period, had an 8-2 advantage on shots.

The Devils got defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler back for the first time since Feb. 4, but were without Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon for the second straight game. New Jersey then lost another defenseman, when Johnathan Kovacevic didn't return after the first intermission.

Mercer pushed the Devils' lead to 2-0 at 1:17 of the third period after Andersen made a pad save to deny Jesper Bratt's driving attempt. With the goalie out of position, Mercer went behind the net to get the puck and brought it in front on the left side but whiffed on his attempt to tuck it in. However, Andersen dove to get back in the play and knocked the puck across the line with his stick.

Jarvis got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard with a power-play goal from the right circle at 6:11.

Aho tied it with another power-play goal with 7:40 left. Markstrom came out to his left to make a save on a shot by Andrei Svechnikov, who got the puck back and passed to to Aho in the right circle and he fired it past Siegenthaler and Hischier in front of the net.

"We did fight back and tie it up, there was an eight-minute stretch where it was kind of good, the rest was not our game," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Tip your hat to New Jersey, they did what they had to do. We were just not very good."

The Devils got on the scoreboard late in the first period when Timo Meier found Hischier streaking to the net, and Hischier appeared to lose control of the puck as he tried to move it to his forehand, but the puck slid across the goal line on the left side with 3:49 left. It was New Jersey's third goal of the series and second by Hischier.

The Devils nearly added to their lead late in the second period during a scramble in front of Andersen, but the goalie was down on his stomach and gloved Meier's attempt from the left side with 6:04 remaining.