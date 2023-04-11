Neighbors rush to help family escape after e-bike battery sparks deadly fire at Queens home

NEW YORK -- A Queens neighborhood is reeling after a teenager and a child were killed in a fire officials say was started by an e-bike.

Community members rushed to help when the flames broke out Monday in Astoria.

"I heard somebody screaming, 'help me, help me!' and I'm like, oh my God," neighbor Carolyn Peterson said.

Peterson immediately called 911 and ran down her block on 46th Street, seeing flames as the cries for help got louder.

"I said, 'get out of the house!' I was screaming to the top of my lungs. She says, 'I can't, the flames are coming up the stairs.' I said, 'Jump out the window... and with that, her little brother jumped out the window in the next room," she said.

"One of the boys across the street caught one of children jumping out the window in the back. He's a hero," said neighbor Bob Madden.

Neighbors said some of the family members trapped inside were able to climb out the back window into a tree.

"They got into the tree, and the other guys got them out," neighbor Carolyn Madden said.

In total, six people were in the home. A father and five other family members during the children's spring break. Two siblings, a 19-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy, did not make it out.

"It's breaking my heart," said neighbor Ramon Calbo.

"I always saw the kids, they were always playing outside," Bob Madden added.

RELATED: Former FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro warns lithium-ion batteries could become top cause of structural fires

The FDNY said an e-bike was charging near the front door, connected to an extension cord, sparking the fast-spreading fire and blocking them in.

"That's the worst place to keep that. If you're going to have one, put it outside," Bob Madden said.

"I think these e-bikes are out of control," said Peterson.

The FDNY believes the battery was being charged with an after-market charger.

Mayor Eric Adams signed several e-bike safety laws last month, including preventing the sale of batteries and chargers that don't meet safety standards, but there's no telling how many have already been sold.

"If this was not an e-bike fire, most likely we would have been able to put this fire out without incident," FDNY Chief of Dept. John Hodgens said Monday night.

Neighbors say young lives may have been saved.

This year alone in New York City, e-bike batteries have caused 59 fires, killing five people.