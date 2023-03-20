Mayor Adams set to sign lithium-ion battery safety bills following latest deadly fire

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to sign a package of lithium-ion battery safety bills Monday, just days after yet another deadly fire blamed on these batteries.

The City Council passed the package in response to the growing number of fires sparked by the batteries throughout the city. In fact, just this month alone, two fires were caused by the batteries -- one of which was deadly.

Adams will now put the final stamp of approval on the five new bills.

"These are extremely dangerous," the mayor said earlier this month.

One bill will ban the sale of unregulated lithium-ion batteries in all five boroughs. Another measure will require the FDNY to educate New Yorkers about the batteries and their dangers.

Sunday in the Bronx, a man in his 60s was killed in a fire around 4 p.m. along Olinville Avenue. The FDNY said the blaze was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

"It wasn't on the radar a few years ago, and it's up third already and spiking. It will probably, as it continues, be the number one cause of structural fires," former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point." "As government grinds on with regulations, these fires will continue, injuries will continue and, unfortunately, so will deaths."

Last year, the FDNY investigated 220 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries that resulted in 147 injuries and six deaths.

On Sunday, the FDNY tweeted out a PSA encouraging New Yorkers to always follow instructions for charging and storing the batteries.

Another bill that's expected to be signed by Adams will require all e-bikes sold in New York City to have a special seal of approval -- "UL" for "Underwriter Laboratories," a company that tests consumer products.

"The way this legislation works is it requires certification of the e-bike," said Dr. Rob Slone, of UL Solutions. "It looks after not just the battery but the charging system, the bike's mechanical integrity, its design."

According to the FDNY, these batteries have sparked more than 400 fires across New York City over the last four years.