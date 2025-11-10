An exclusive look at the new National Urban League Harlem headquarters

The National Urban League is opening a new 17-story mixed-use building that is part housing, part retail, and part community center.

Under construction since 2021, the finished building at 117 W. 125th St. features shops like Sephora that are already open for business. It will also act as NUL's home base and community empowerment center where Harlemites can get one-on-one support navigating things like voting, home ownership, and employment.

The League hopes to play a particular role in keeping Harlemites in Harlem, which neighbors say is a constant concern. NUL is offering 177 units of affordable units with rent ranging from $666 for a studio to $1,478 for a two-bedroom, depending on income.

The fourth floor of the building will house the Urban Civil Rights Museum.

"Our museum is going to be a learning facility, not just a set of exhibits, but also a place where we're going to continue to tell stories or workshops, symposiums, seminars." said NUL President Marc Moriel, who was the mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002.

The National Urban League has advocated for economic access and racial justice since 1910.

